iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,221 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,300. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

