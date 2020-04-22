iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,809,109 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

