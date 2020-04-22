iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

IEMG stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. 14,855,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,048,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

