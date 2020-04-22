iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,557. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

