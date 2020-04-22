iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,509 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58.

