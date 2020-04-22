iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Trimmed by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. 7,480,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

