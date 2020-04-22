iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,536 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

