iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.