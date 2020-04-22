iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.75

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.75 and traded as low as $21.80. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 202,034 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2,486.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

