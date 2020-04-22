iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $76.08. 963,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.