iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $76,138,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after buying an additional 880,280 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,947. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average is $136.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5967 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.