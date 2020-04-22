iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Boosted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 2.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,138,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after buying an additional 880,280 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $152.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

