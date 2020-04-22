J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J D Wetherspoon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.
