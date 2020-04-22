J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J D Wetherspoon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:JDWPY remained flat at $$39.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 3. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $820.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

