J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.69.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,676. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.17.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in J M Smucker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.