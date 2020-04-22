Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,928. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,656 shares of company stock worth $792,724. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

