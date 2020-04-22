Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $32.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. 758,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $260,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $792,724. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

