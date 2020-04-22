JD Coin (JDC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.07 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, JD Coin has traded 188.8% higher against the US dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $16,101.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02700880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00220791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,722,762 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.