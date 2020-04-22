Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

