Jetcoin Achieves Market Cap of $35,567.22 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a market cap of $35,567.22 and approximately $63,546.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.02703301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

