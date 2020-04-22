Jibrel Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,075.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $3,075.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail, IDEX and Bibox. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.04581334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014050 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010298 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

