Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,913,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ACN traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,313. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.07.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
