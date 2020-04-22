Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,913,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACN traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,313. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

