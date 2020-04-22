Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment. Johnson Outdoors’ familiar brands include, among others: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks; Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats; Minn Kota motors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin’ Buddy fishfinders; Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment; Silva compasses and digital instruments; and Eureka! tents. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,821. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $592.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

