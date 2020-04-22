JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) is LexAurum Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA JPUS traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,792. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $81.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

