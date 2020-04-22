JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPGB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. 8,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

