JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 6.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after buying an additional 640,032 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. 2,577,036 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.