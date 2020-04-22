Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 6,200 ($81.56) price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,700 ($127.60) price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/3/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 9,100 ($119.71) to GBX 9,700 ($127.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to GBX 6,200 ($81.56). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £107 ($140.75) to GBX 7,812 ($102.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £107 ($140.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LON:JET traded up GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,900 ($103.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,677 shares. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 12-month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,685.04.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

