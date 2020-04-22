KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 94,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.34. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC GRP NV/ADR (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.