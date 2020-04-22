KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KERING S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 45,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

