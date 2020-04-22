Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 176,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

