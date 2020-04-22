Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform spec under wgt rating to an outperform spec under weight rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. 2,578,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,972. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,287,000 after buying an additional 1,108,185 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,371,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after buying an additional 357,973 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

