KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of KONE OYJ/ADR stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

