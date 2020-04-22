Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NYSE PHG opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

