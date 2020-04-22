Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,332. Kornit Digital Ltd has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. BidaskClub cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

