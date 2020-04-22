Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,603,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

