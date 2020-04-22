L Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 186,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 20,311 call options.

NYSE:LB traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 49,415,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 190,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 37.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

