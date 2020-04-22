L Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 186,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 20,311 call options.
NYSE:LB traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 49,415,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 190,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 37.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.