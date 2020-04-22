Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $940.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $214,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $824,540 and have sold 13,068 shares valued at $626,058. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

