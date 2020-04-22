Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Receives $60.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 981,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

