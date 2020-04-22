Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 15,909,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,095,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 56.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.