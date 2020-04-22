Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LVS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of LVS traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.69. 15,095,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,911. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 96.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $308,958,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $210,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $77,056,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

