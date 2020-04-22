Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Lennox International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-8.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Shares of LII opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $298.49.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.