LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $21,683,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 249,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 33,526 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 3,131,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.