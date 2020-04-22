LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 2,161 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100,025.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200,051 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 376,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,173. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

