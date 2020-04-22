LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. 1,528,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,901. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.24.

