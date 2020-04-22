LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 53 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.02. 3,646,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,734. The company has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

