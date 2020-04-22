LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 818 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $134.97. 22,700,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

