LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 845 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. 2,511,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,287. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.