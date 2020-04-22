LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

