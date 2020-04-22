LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 5,741 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPSE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. 25,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,881. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

