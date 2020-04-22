LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 8,339 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. 2,993,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,140. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

