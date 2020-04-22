LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 427 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.03.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $45.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $732.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,138,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,287,292. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.13 and its 200 day moving average is $486.48. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

